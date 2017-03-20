Woman who allegedly abandoned her child at Riverside grocery store appears in court Local News Woman who allegedly abandoned her child at Riverside grocery store appears in court Chiengham Vilaysane sat in the courtroom of Judge Samuel Diaz Jr. saying nothing publicly. She's the woman seen in a security video at a Food 4 Less in Riverside allegedly abandoning her toddler.

- Chiengham Vilaysane sat in the courtroom of Judge Samuel Diaz Jr. saying nothing publicly. She's the woman seen in a security video at a Food 4 Less in Riverside allegedly abandoning her toddler.

Vilaysane faces one count of child abandonment and one misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

This was her second time in court. Last week her arraignment was delayed, and Monday was a chance for her to plea.

In the grocery store video, Vilaysane can be seen walking ahead of her 2-year-old daughter as if leaving her behind. A good Samaritan later tried to reunite the two, and the mother allegedly told the woman to just leave the girl in the store.

This led to a day-long search for Vilasayne before she was arrested and charged.



In court, Judge Samuel Diaz Jr. pointed out that she has no criminal record.

He wanted to release her but said it would have to be supervised.

"According to the pre-trial services report, she may be suffering from some mental illness and she does have a substance abuse history with methamphetamines," he said.



For those reasons and more, the judge wants to release Vilaysane but with supervision and random drug testing under the probation department. Because she could not provide a permanent address, the proceeding was continued until Tuesday afternoon so that she and her attorney can come up with an acceptable place for her to have as a more permanent home where she can be supervised.



We don't know how the defendant will plea, which is expected during her next appearance. If convicted on the two counts she faces, she could be imprisoned for 3.5 years.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.