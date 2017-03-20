Autistic man missing after running L.A. Marathon

- An autistic man who ran in Sunday's L.A.'s Marathon is missing.



He's 21-year-old Romario Snow.



With security cameras and chips in the shoes the marathon tracks all the runners along the course.



And Snow was last seen at Ocean and Santa Monica near the finish line where he was set to reunite with his family in Santa Monica however, has not been seen since.



Romario Snow is described as 5'8," 158 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing black/grey shorts, blue shirt and a light brown sweater. Snow has the mental capacity of a 12 year-old.



If Romario Snow is seen please dial 9-1-1 or contact the local police department immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. L. Gladden (310) 458-8931; Sgt. M. Sumlin (310) 458-8437; or SMPD (310) 458-8491.



