Man who shot at deputies in Sheriffs station parking lot discovered dead in SUV

Around 7:30 Monday, the man entered the Temple City Sheriff Station lobby on Tunas Drive.

He said he was there to register as a sex offender.

After a short time, he walked out of the station. Deputies say they had reasons to be concerned about him so they followed him outside.

It turned out the man had a shotgun and apparently a handgun, and he started shooting at deputies, without warning.

They fired back. At that point the man got in his SUV and continued shooting, but all of a sudden he stopped.

The Sheriff's special enforcement bureau was on the scene within 20 minutes and approached the SUV using an armored vehicle.

It turns out, the suspect died in his SUV, it's unclear if it was a deputy shot or a self-inflicted wound.

An arson/explosives team determined the SUV wasn't set with any explosive devices.

The investigation is still in its early stages, deputies say the man also had no ID on him.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.

