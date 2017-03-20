Two arrested for firing at LAPD officers during pedestrian stop Local News Two arrested for firing at LAPD officers during pedestrian stop Police on Monday arrested two men who allegedly fired shots at officers during a pedestrian stop in Van Nuys.

It happened at 3:10 a.m. at Haskell Avenue and Vanowen Street, said Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Section.

The officers were attempting to stop two men, believed about 18-years old, when the suspects fired shots at the officers, Eisenman said. No one was hurt.

The suspects fled into the neighborhood and a large perimeter was established, she said. One suspect was arrested a short time later, and the second suspect was arrested shortly before 6 a.m., police said.

The rounds struck the officers' car, according to news reports.

