Two arrested for firing at LAPD officers during pedestrian stop

VAN NUYS, Calif. (FOX 11 / CNS) - Police on Monday arrested two men who allegedly fired shots at officers during a pedestrian stop in Van Nuys.
It happened at 3:10 a.m. at Haskell Avenue and Vanowen Street, said Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Section.
The officers were attempting to stop two men, believed about 18-years old, when the suspects fired shots at the officers, Eisenman said. No one was hurt.
The suspects fled into the neighborhood and a large perimeter was established, she said. One suspect was arrested a short time later, and the second suspect was arrested shortly before 6 a.m., police said.
The rounds struck the officers' car, according to news reports.
