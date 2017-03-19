Good Samaritan pulls 2 women from fiery crash in Cerritos Local News Good Samaritan pulls 2 women from fiery crash in Cerritos A good Samaritan risked his life to pull two young women out of a burning car early Sunday in Cerritos.

- A good Samaritan risked his life to pull two young women out of a burning car early Sunday in Cerritos.

The man told California Highway Patrol officers that he saw a car weaving and then drove off the freeway up an embankment. The car then plunged back down onto the freeway, engulfed in flames.

He pulled over to help, first pulling the unconscious passenger to safety. The man then went went back and pulled the driver out.

At that point, another driver stopped and together they dragged both women away from the wreckage just before the car exploded.

Responding officers said the women would not have survived the explosion. Both victims were transported to Long Beach Memorial in critical condition.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.