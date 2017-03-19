Public health officials say more insects this spring in SoCal due to heavy winter rain

- Public health officials are warning Southern California residents they could be seeing more insects this time of year due to a wet winter and warm spring time weather.

"The combination of recent rain along with high temperatures are causing a really nasty cocktail of different insects that are really bugging people right now," said Levy Sun with GLACVCD.

However, officials with the Los Angeles County Vector Control District say many swarming insects are harmless and sometimes mistaken for mosquitoes.

"The most common is the crane fly, for instance. Rule of thumb is that if it is larger than a quarter it is harmless," said Sun, "But if it is biting you, than most likely it is a mosquito.

Mosquitoes can transmit West Nile Virus and Zika. Officials are urging people to eliminate any standing water in containers around and outside their homes.

Mosquitoes deposit their eggs in water, and within a week hundreds of mosquitoes can emerge from a small amount of standing water.

For more information and to report any standing water in public places or homes in your neighborhood contact www.glacvcd.org

