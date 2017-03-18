Street closures Sunday for LA Marathon

- Street closures for the early stages of the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon will begin at 4 a.m. Sunday, then reopen as early as 9 a.m., depending on the location.

Closures will begin and end later on streets further west on the 26-mile, 385-yard course through Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation will strictly enforce a restricted, non-parking policy, including citing and impounding vehicles parked on the temporarily restricted, no-parking streets, at designated times.

During the closures, the major open east-west routes will be the 10 Freeway; Olympic Boulevard between Santa Monica and downtown Los Angeles; Wilshire Boulevard from Santa Monica to Santa Monica Boulevard; Beverly Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Silver Lake Boulevard; Santa Monica Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and Myra Avenue; and Sunset Boulevard between Pacific Palisades and Doheny Drive.

The major open north-south routes will be Bundy Drive between Olympic Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard; the San Diego (405) Freeway, with all exits open except for south exit at Santa Monica Boulevard; Fairfax Avenue between Olympic Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard; the Hollywood (101) Freeway; and the Harbor (110) Freeway.

Several off-ramps of the Hollywood and Harbor freeway will be closed, as will the Santa Monica Boulevard off-ramp from the southbound San Diego Freeway.

Here are the course crossing points:

-- Harbor Freeway to cross under the course at Sunset Boulevard;

-- Hollywood Freeway to cross under the course at Main Street;

-- Harbor Freeway to cross over the course at Temple Street;

-- Hollywood Freeway to cross under the course at Edgeware Road;

-- Silver Lake Boulevard to cross under the course at Sunset Boulevard;

-- Myra Avenue to cross under the course at Sunset Boulevard;

-- Hollywood Freeway to cross under the course at Hollywood Boulevard;

-- San Diego Freeway to cross over the course at Ohio Avenue; and

-- Wilshire Boulevard to cross over the course at the Veterans Administration.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.:

-- Elysian Park Avenue from Dodger Stadium and Sunset Boulevard; and

-- Stadium Way from Scott Avenue to Chavez Ravine Place.

The following street will be closed from 4 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.:

-- Sunset Boulevard from Innes Avenue to Figueroa Street.

The following street will be closed from 4 a.m. to 9:32 a.m.:

-- Cesar Chavez Avenue from Bunker Hill to Alameda Street.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.:

-- Broadway from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Alpine Street;

-- Alpine Street from Hill Street to Alameda Street;

-- Ord Street from Hill Street to Alameda Street; and

-- Spring Street from College Avenue to Second Street.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.:

-- Los Angeles Street from Arcadia Street to 3rd Street;

-- Judge John Aiso Street from Temple Street to 3rd Street;

-- Temple Street from Hill Street to Alameda Street;

-- Judge John Aiso Street from Temple Street to First Street;

-- San Pedro Street from First Street to Third Street;

-- First Street from Hope Street Alameda Street;

-- Central Ave from First Street to 3rd Street; and

-- Second Street from Alameda Street to Broadway.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.:

-- Broadway from Temple Street to Second Street;

-- Hope Street from Temple Street to First Street;

-- Dewap Road from Temple Street to First Street; and

-- Beaudry Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to First Street.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.:

-- Temple Street from Alameda Street to Glendale Boulevard;

-- Edgewater Road from Temple Street to Bellevue Avenue; and

-- Bellevue Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Glendale Boulevard.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.:

-- Alvarado Street from Glendale Boulevard to Temple St; and

-- Glendale Boulevard from Temple Street to Sunset Boulevard.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.:

-- Griffith Park Boulevard from Effie Street to Sunset Boulevard;

-- Fountain Avenue from Myra Avenue to Virgil Ave; and

-- Santa Monica Boulevard from Sunset Boulevard to Hoover Street/Myra Avenue.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.:

-- Hillhurst Avenue from Franklin Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard;

-- Vermont Avenue from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard; and

-- Sunset Boulevard from Echo Park Avenue to Virgil Ave.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.:

-- Normandie Avenue from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard;

-- Western Avenue from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard; and

-- Wilton Place from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.:

-- Gower Street from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard;

-- Vine Street from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard; and

-- Cahuenga Boulevard from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to noon:

-- Highland Avenue from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard;

-- La Brea Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to De Longpre Avenue;

-- Hollywood Boulevard from Hillhurst Avenue to La Brea Avenue; and

-- Orange Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard.

The following street will be closed from 4 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.:

-- Fairfax Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard.

The following street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

-- Laurel Canyon Boulevard from Hollywood Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard.

The following street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.:

-- La Cienega Boulevard from Sunset Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard.

The following street will be closed from 4 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.:

-- Sunset Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Doheny Drive.

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

-- Alden Drive from Oakhurst Drive to Doheny Drive; and

-- Third Street from Oakhurst Drive to Robertson Boulevard.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

-- San Vicente Boulevard from Sunset Boulevard to Melrose Avenue;

-- Santa Monica Boulevard from La Cienega Boulevard to Sierra Drive;

-- Doheny Drive from Nemo Street to Wilshire Boulevard;

-- Burton Way from Robertson Boulevard to Rexford Drive;

-- South Santa Monica Boulevard from Rexford Drive to Moreno Drive;

-- Rodeo Drive from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard; and

-- Wilshire Boulevard from Beverly Drive to Santa Monica Boulevard.

The following street will be closed from 4 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.:

-- Santa Monica Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Sepulveda Boulevard;

The following street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.:

-- Beverly Glen Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard.

The following street will be closed from 4 a.m. to 2:04 p.m.:

-- Sepulveda Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Ave.

The following street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.:

-- Westwood Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.:

-- Westbound Wilshire Boulevard from Sepulveda Boulevard to Barry Avenue;

-- Barry Avenue from Wilshire Boulevard to Goshen Street; and

-- Goshen Street from Barry Avenue to San Vicente Boulevard.

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.:

-- Massachusetts Avenue from Sepulveda Boulevard to Cotner Avenue; and

-- Ohio Avenue from Sepulveda Boulevard to Cotner Avenue.

The following street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

-- Goshen Avenue from Barrington Avenue to Barry Avenue.

The following street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.:

-- Barrington Avenue from Montana Avenue to Dorothy Street.

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.:

-- 26th Street from La Mesa Way to Georgina Avenue;

-- Montana Avenue from Bringham Avenue to Bundy Drive; and

-- Bundy Drive from Dunoon Lane to Montana Avenue.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

-- San Vicente Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Ocean Avenue; and

-- Ocean Avenue from San Vicente Boulevard to Pico Boulevard.

The following street will be closed from midnight to 4 p.m.:

-- Main Street from Colorado Boulevard to Olympic Drive.

The street closures will cause detours on these Metro bus routes before and after the marathon: 2, 4, 10, 14, 16, 20, 28, 30, 33, 40, 45, 48, 55, 60,68, 70, 71, 76, 78/79, 81, 83, 90/91, 92, 94, 96, 105, 180/181, 200, 201, 204,

206, 207, 210, 212, 217, 218, 222, 237/656, 487, 534, 603, 704, 720, 733, 745, 754 and Silver Line (910).

Regular bus service on some lines will be restored as the race progresses, but full service on all lines is not expected until early evening.

Details on bus detours are available on Metro's service advisories page on metro.net.

You can find more information on the LA Marathon website.