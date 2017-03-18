Actress Jaime Pressly's home in Sherman Oaks burglarized

- Police confirmed Saturday that a burglary occurred Friday at a home in Sherman Oaks, which the entertainment website TMZ reported belongs to actress Jaime Pressly.

Police said a burglary occurred at 10:24 p.m Friday in the 14900 block of Greenleaf Street, where the victim was not at home. Some items belonging to the victim were taken, said Officer Tom Im of the LAPD's Media Relations

Section.

Im said that he could not confirm the home belonged to Pressly, adding that the department's Commercial Crimes Division was handling the incident.

TMZ reported that the burglar entered Pressly's home through a side window, which was forced open. Their report said the suspect made off with some jewelry and a laptop.

If Pressly was the victim she would be the latest in a string of celebrities to be victimized by burglaries or thefts in recent weeks, including recording stars Nicki Minaj and Alanis Morissette, Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, Lakers guard Nick Young and reality TV personality Kendall Jenner.