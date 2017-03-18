SUV crashes into home in Fontana, injuring 2 residents

FONTANA, Calif. (FOX 11) - An SUV crashed into a house in Fontana early Saturday morning and the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
The San Bernardino Fire Department responded to the scene around 3:30 Saturday morning.
Crews found a Chevy Tahoe SUV crashed into the living room and kitchen of the home.
Two people in the home were injured and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Fontana police are investigating.
