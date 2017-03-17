Woman claims an O.C. restaurant employee asked her for 'proof of residency' Local News Woman claims an O.C. restaurant employee asked her for 'proof of residency' A popular restaurant has come under fire after patrons claim a waiter asked them for "proof of residency" when ordering drinks.

Diana Carrillo says it happened at the Saint Marc Restaurant in Huntington Beach last Saturday.



Carrillo wrote on a Facebook post dated March 11: "A few friends went to Saint Marc's in Huntington Beach today. My sister and my friend were seated first and the waiter asked them for their "proof of residency" when they ordered a drink. My friend in disbelief repeated what he said and his response was "yeah, I need to make sure you are from here before I serve you."





Carrillo goes on to write: "Not knowing that this happened to them, my friend and I were seated and he returned to the table and asked us for our "proof of residency."



The post has since been shared more than 400 times and received hundreds of comments.



Huntington Beach residents who frequent the restaurant called the incident unfortunate.



"I love Saint Marc. It's a great place, I have been many times, good times, but that is unfortunate," said Jenny Bailey.



Her husband Brian echoed the sentiment, "wow, he probably meant to say I.D., not residency".



After the incident, Saint Marc fired the waiter and released this statement:



'This very unfortunate incident has been handled internally through the termination of the employee at fault. We also contacted the guest and plan to donate 10 percent of this weekend’s sales to the charity of her choice, Orange County Immigrant Youth United. In no way are the actions of this former employee representative of the Saint Marc brand nor are they reflective of the opinions of anyone else on our team, including executive management. We have always celebrated being part of the diverse Huntington Beach community, which means valuing all guests and treating every individual with respect.'



