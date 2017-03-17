Police hunt for hit-and-run driver who killed motorcyclist in Santa Ana [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Credit: Anthony Bertagna / Santa Ana Police Department) Local News Police hunt for hit-and-run driver who killed motorcyclist in Santa Ana Police are searching for the driver of a van who hit and killed a motorcyclist in Santa Ana. Security video shows the white van approach the intersection of Standard Ave. and Walnut Street around 5:15 Friday evening.

-

Police are searching for the driver of a van who hit and killed a motorcyclist in Santa Ana.

Security video shows the white van approach the intersection of Standard Ave. and Walnut Street around 5:15 Friday evening.

The van goes to make a left turn westbound on Walnut when the driver of a motorcycle slams into it.

Police say the driver took of westbound on Walnut leaving the motorcycles in the middle of the street.

The driver could face felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter charges for not stopping.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle is a 36-year-old man from Santa Ana, he died at the hospital.

Investigators are now reviewing the surveillance video from several businesses, but they need the public’s help.

“That van is from the Santa Ana area, we are hoping that somebody can identify that van, we’d like to get a hold of it and the driver as soon as possible,” Anthony Bertagna, Santa Ana Police Dept., said.

Investigators believe the van is a work vehicle, possibly a painters truck with tall ladders on top.

There’s no description of the driver or license plate number.

If you have any information you can remain anonymous through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.