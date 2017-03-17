LA and Paris in deeper battle for 2024 summer games Local News LA and Paris in deeper battle for 2024 summer games If you've been hoping that LA will get the Summer Olympics your chances may have just improved although what year may be in question. LA has been pushing for the games in 2024. So has Paris. Now the IOC Chair says he thinks it would be a good idea to give both cities the game... just four years apart. That would be in 2024 and 2028.

-

If you've been hoping that LA will get the Summer Olympics your chances may have just improved although what year may be in question. LA has been pushing for the games in 2024. So has Paris. Now the IOC Chair says he thinks it would be a good idea to give both cities the game... just four years apart. That would be in 2024 and 2028.



LA is pushing back. Mayor Eric Garcetti reacting to the news of the possible unprecedented action told FOX 11 News "Even if there were two... LA should go first." He also told us LA's the perfect place for '24 because we have the best bid, the most advanced, more athletes, best weather and safest environment."



Above all, LA has the venues. From the start the pitch has been that Los Angeles wouldn't have to build new venues .LA24 CEO Gene Sykes said on FOX 11 News IN DEPTH that he agrees and doesn't want LA to wait." Said Sykes, "Everything we've done has been for '24 so, we know exactly what we have to do for '24.

Sykes says, "LA is very different now than during the 1984 games. He says, "The Staples Center and LA LIVE did not exist (in '84). The Stub Hub did not exist. The Honda Center did not exist. The Rams and Chargers are going to play in LA Stadium in Hollywood Park that doesn't exist yet, but they're going to play the Super Bowl there in 2012.



Think about that on top of all we had in '84." And, LA stands to gain millions in economic growth from the games, but having them is important for LA which already has dozens of contracts with venues that can't necessarily be extended. So, as Sykes says, "I have no interest in talking about '28. We're focused on '24."

The IOC committee looking into the feasibility of naming two host cities will report on its findings in July. A final decision will be made in September.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Sunday morning at 9am FOX 11 News IN DEPTH will explore LA's bid for the 2024 Summer Games in light of news that both LA and Paris might get games... just four years apart.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.