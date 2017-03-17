Police ask for public's help in search for missing 11-year old Pomona boy

Adam Hernandez was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday riding his scooter in front of an apartment complex at 3745 W. Valley Blvd. riding his scooter, the Pomona Police Department reported.

- Police sought the public's help today in locating an 11-year-old Azusa boy who went missing in the Walnut/Pomona area.

Adam Hernandez was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday in front of an apartment complex at 3745 W. Valley Blvd. riding his scooter, the Pomona Police Department reported.

Adam is Hispanic, 4 feet 10 and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts, white socks and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information on Adam's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Pomona Police Department at (909) 622-1241.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.