Norovirus outbreak in Oxnard schools leaves as many as 500 students ill Local News Norovirus outbreak in Oxnard schools leaves as many as 500 students ill The Rio School District in Oxnard dealing with an apparent outbreak of the norovirus.

As many as 500 students reportedly starting showing symptoms over the last 9 days according to The Ventura County Star.

The good news? Cases are at the focal point for this outbreak.

Rio Plaza Elementary School have dropped to fewer than 10 cases per day.

