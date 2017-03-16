Standoff outside Pasadena City Hall ends with woman in custody

PASADENA (FOX 11 / CNS) - A woman who claimed to be armed with a gun held officers at bay for about 90 minutes Thursday outside Pasadena police headquarters before she was taken into custody by a SWAT team.

The woman called police about 5:15 p.m. and said she was outside police headquarters in the 200 block of Garfield Avenue, according to Pasadena police Sgt. Anthony Burgess.

She claimed to be armed with a gun and threatened to harm herself, according to the sergeant.

Garfield Avenue was closed between Walnut and Ramona streets and a SWAT team was called to the scene, where the woman, dressed in black and with her hands in her pockets, was mostly non-verbal, although she did nod yes and no when addressed, Burgess said.

Officers moved on her about 6:55 p.m. and took her into custody, Burgess said.

There were no immediate reports that a gun was recovered, said Burgess, who was unable to confirm that the woman, whose name was not immediately available, was unarmed.

