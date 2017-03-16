WATCH: Air Force Major surprises son at school for emotional reunion Local News WATCH: Air Force Major surprises son at school for emotional reunion United States Air Force Major John Salotti is happy to be home from duty in Kuwait. His first order of business now that he is home was to surprise his son, Owen, at his school.

Thursday, Major Salotti and his family gathered at Arrowhead Elementary School in Methacton, where Owen's class was awaiting a 'mystery reader.'

Owen's teacher calmed the class and introduced their mystery reader, Major Salotti!

Major Salotti walked into the room with a smile on his face, greeting his son, who had no luck trying to hide his smile from his classmates!

As a C130 pilot, Major Salotti has been based at Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina, Warren AFB in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and currently at Malstrom AFB in Great Falls Montana. His previous deployments have included Germany, Iraq, Kabul, Qatar, and most recently, Kuwait. Major Salotti is also a Methacton graduate.

As an added symbol of respect for Major Salotti, the students at Arrowhead were dressed in red, white, and blue for 'patriotic' day.

Welcome home Major!