Kendall Jenner reportedly latest victim in celebrity burglary, $200K in jewels stolen

- About $200,000 worth of jewelry was stolen during a burglary at the Hollywood Hills home of model Kendall Jenner, the daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner, it was reported today.

Officers went to the 1600 block of Marmont Avenue about 1:15 a.m. in response to a report of a possible burglar at the location, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No burglar was found, and police took a burglary

report.

According to the celebrity news website TMZ.com, Jenner called 911 after hearing a noise and believing a burglar might be in her home, and the suspect or suspects made off with valuables worth about $200,000.

TMZ reported that Jenner had left her home about noon Wednesday and returned about eight hours later, not noticing that some of her jewelry was missing until shortly after 1 a.m. today, when she called police.

