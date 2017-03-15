Man wounded in shooting at scene of traffic crash in Westlake district

- A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday at the scene of a traffic crash in the Westlake district, police said.

The shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Reno Street, according to Los Angeles police.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

The suspect was a described as a Hispanic male who was wearing a white cowboy hat, long gray shorts and a gray shirt. He got into a newer-model gray SUV that was last seen northbound on Reno from Temple Street, police said.

It was unclear if the victim was shot before or after the crash.

