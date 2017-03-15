Alleged DUI driver in deadly crash had been deported 5 times Local News Alleged DUI driver in deadly crash had been deported 5 times Duran died in mid-February when an alleged drunk driver slammed into her car at a North Hills intersection.

- A picture of Sandra Duran marks her final resting place. Everyday since she was killed, her family comes to the cemetery to visit.

Duran died in mid-February when an alleged drunk driver slammed into her car at a North Hills intersection.

Her family has since learned the suspect, Estuardo Alvarado, 49, is an undocumented immigrant who had been deported five times before.

“It makes me angry and frustrated in our system that failed us,” Rodrigo Macias, finance of Sandra Duran, said.

Macias is not only angry at the immigration system, but local officials too for what he says is a push toward sanctuary city status.

He spoke to Fox and Friends on Wednesday morning.

“Neither Chief Beck nor Mayor Garcetti have reached out to us at all since it happened,” he said. “We have a better chance of President Donald Trump contacting us instead of those two people.”

Well, someone from the president’s office must have been listening because not long afterwards, Macias received a call from Trump himself.

“He gave me his condolences and told me to stay strong, thank you for supporting him and if I needed anything else to go ahead and reach out to him,” Macias said.

Macias, a Trump supporter, also said the president told him he was working very hard on border security.

Court records show the suspect has multiple felony convictions for drugs and guns. ICE said he was last deported in 2011.

He’s now been charged with five more felonies for Duran’s death.

“If he’s convicted, serve time here first then go ahead and get him out of the country,” Macias said.

FOX11 contacted the mayor’s office for comment. In a statement, the mayor said:

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Duran family, and I understand the anger and grief they are feeling from Sandra’s loss. Protecting people in our city is my number-one priority — and that’s why I have asked the federal government to focus enforcement efforts on people who have committed serious crimes and pose a clear threat to Angelenos’ safety.”

The suspect is due back in court in April.

