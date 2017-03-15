One man found injured, one killed in Sherman Oaks shootout Local News One man found injured, one killed in Sherman Oaks shootout One man is dead and another wounded in a shooting at a Sherman Oaks apartment building.

- One man is dead and another wounded in a shooting at a Sherman Oaks apartment building.

It happened around 1:30am Wednesday morning in the 5100 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found two victims...one died.

The other was taken to the hospital, and is undergoing surgery.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing a car speeding away from the area.

