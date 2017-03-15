Armed robber run over by victims in car, shoots himself Local News Armed robber run over by victims in car, shoots himself A man who allegedly tried to rob several people at gunpoint in a Hawthorne parking lot early Wednesday was run over by his intended victims and apparently shot himself accidentally, police said.

The incident occurred about 3 a.m. outside a Denny's at 132nd Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, said Hawthorne police Lt. Steve Romero.

The injured man was taken to a hospital for surgery, Romero said. His name was not immediately released.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man had confronted his intended victims when they ran him over, Romero said.

No other injuries were reported.

