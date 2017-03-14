5-year-old boy killed in South LA hit-and-run

- A 5-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries Tuesday in a hit-and-run, vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash in the Florence section of South Los Angeles.

The crash was reported about 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of 82nd Street and Towne Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Sal Ramirez.

The unidentified boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the LAPD's South Traffic Division.

The suspect vehicle is a mid-1990s, faded dark green Chevrolet Suburban SUV with tinted rear windows and front end damage from the crash. It was last seen headed west from the crash scene, police said.

