City council votes 3 to 2 to declare Malibu a sanctuary city

- The Malibu City Council has narrowly voted to declare Malibu a sanctuary city.



In doing so Malibu goes on record as not being willing to help the federal government enforce immigration laws.



The vote was three to two.



Those in favor say they are concerned by reports that about 80 students in Malibu's public schools are either here in the country illegally or are the children of illegal immigrants.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.



