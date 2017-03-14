Reseda High School on lockdown as LAPD search for suspect in nearby shooting

- A person was wounded Tuesday in a shooting in Reseda, prompting the lockdown of a nearby school campus.

The shooting was reported at 12:45 p.m. in the 18400 block of Vanowen Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but the person's age, gender and condition were not immediately available.

Officers were conducting a suspect search in the area, according to the LAPD.

Reseda High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

