Video of bus passenger arrest raises questions about excessive force Local News Video of bus passenger arrest raises questions about excessive force Cell phone video shows Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies punch a suspect while trying to arrest him Monday in the City of Industry.

Authorities said at about 4 p.m. a Metro bus driver flagged down sheriff's deputies and complained about a man on the bus who was intoxicated, carrying an open bottle and a skateboard.

Officers responded to the area, near Stafford Street and Hacienda Boulevard, and pulled the suspect off the bus, authorities said.

A passenger on the bus recorded video of the arrest which shows the deputy punch the suspect in the face multiple times. Video shows the struggle continue, with other officers responding and pulling out a taser.

As many as six deputies appeared to be involved in the video.

The witness who recorded the video did not want to be identified, but told FOX 11 the suspect "was not resisting."

Both the suspect and a deputy involved in the use of force were taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

City of Industry sheriff's deputies declined to comment as the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

