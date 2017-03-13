3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Loma Linda

Posted:Mar 13 2017 10:24PM PDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 10:36PM PDT

(FOX 11) - A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Loma Linda area on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said the earthquake hit 1 mile southeast of Loma Linda. The USGS reported a preliminary magnitude of 3.8, but downgraded it to 3.6 magnitude.

A second quake of 3.0 magnitude struck about 7 miles north, northeast of Banning.

No injuries have been reported.

