Former Sheriff Lee Baca's case moves into deliberations

- After a day of listening to closing arguments, former LA County Sheriff Lee Baca walked out of the federal courthouse to awaiting reporters Monday and said, "I feel good."

His defense attorney Nathan Hochman basically said the same thing after a day of trying to convince the jury that his client did nothing wrong, and there is plenty of proof of reasonable doubt.

Part of Hochman's defense included a clip from Good Day LA in which he tried to show Baca wasn't hiding anything from anyone and was aware of all of the investigations going on -- including a civil rights probe.

The prosecution argued that Baca lied several times to try and thwart that investigation, as well as that the former sheriff knew two sergeants threatened to arrest an FBI agent looking into the allegations of abuse.

In the courtroom, Baca appeared calm as both sides used props and graphics for the jury. The prosecution even showed a chess piece, the king. Prosecutor Brandon Fox compared the one-time sheriff to a king protected by his pawns, rooks and bishops.

Hochman asked jurors to look at the case through Baca's eyes arguing he didn't obstruct justice or lie to federal investigators who were probing allegations of abuse in county jails. He also asked jurors to realize how easily it is for a man in his 70's to have trouble with memory when running a massive department that includes seven jails supervised by layers of others.

The prosecutor shot back during rebuttal with his own set of "I's" for Baca. The words on the screen read:

-Interfere and Impeded

-Investigate Criminally

-Intimidate

-Improperly Influence

Jury deliberations resume 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

