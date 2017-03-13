Multiple buildings on fire in Santa Fe Springs after crash Local News Multiple buildings on fire in Santa Fe Springs after crash A four-alarm fire that appeared to have been sparked by a traffic crash into a power pole sent thick black smoke billowing from a plastics recycling company Monday in Santa Fe Springs.

No injuries were immediately reported as a result of the blaze, which was reported at 1:43 p.m. in the 12200 block of Los Nietos Road, according to the Santa Fe Springs Fire Department.

Smoke and flames poured from buildings and adjacent yard at Multi-Link International Corp. at 12235 Los Nietos Road.

At least one vehicle was on fire outside the building.

A damaged flat-bed truck and a sheared power pole were also visible on Los Nietos near the recycling facility.

Units from the Santa Fe Springs, Downey, Compton, Vernon and Los Angeles County fire departments responded to the scene, a dispatcher said.

Firefighters continued to pour water on the fire more than two hours after the fire was reported.

