Trump golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes vandalized by environmental group

- An environmental activist group delivered a message to the president by vandalizing the Trump National Golf Club golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Early Sunday morning...under the cover of darkness and fog, the group which calls itself “an anonymous environmental activist collective”, carved their message into the green at the fifth hole.

The message read "NO MORE TIGERS. NO MORE WOODS."

The group sent this video to the Washington Post and said the vandalism was a response to what they call Trump's "blatant disregard for the environment."

The golf club has not issued a response to what happened but the damage has been covered with tarps.

The LA County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

