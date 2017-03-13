Extra delays and noise at LAX for runway, tunnel work Local News Extra delays and noise at LAX for runway, tunnel work Maintenance work at LAX that started Sunday will mean planes will be coming in from the east to land all night, over Inglewood and other communities directly east of the airport.

Los Angeles World Airports today said the usual nighttime noise reprieve cannot happen tonight, Monday night and Tuesday night, and all planes will be coming in from the east all night.

The southern-most runway, called 25 Left, is being closed for maintenance for three nights, starting tonight, the airport announced.

Usually, LAX shifts to "over-ocean operations'' from midnight to 6:30a.m. During those hours, planes approach the airport from over Santa Monica Bay, instead of lining up over eastern L.A. County to land in an east-to-west

direction.

That leaves air controllers with the delicate balance of planes both taking off towards the ocean, and coming in from the ocean at the same time.

But the loss of Runway 25 Left means the largest jet planes -- Airbus A380s and Boeing 748s -- cannot take off on the southern pair of runways. And the FAA will not allow the big planes to take off in the same direction as

arriving flights using the northern runways.

That means the entire airport will operate in an east-to-west traffic flow all night, LAX officials said.

"Persons living near the airport may notice a change in aircraft flight activity and associated noise,'' the airport warned.

The area that apparently will be most affected will be Lennox, Inglewood and other communities in the normal approach pattern area, which will lose their midnight to 6:30 a.m. quiet periods the first three days of the week.

