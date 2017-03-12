Fire crews battle commercial fire in Downtown LA

Posted:Mar 12 2017 07:05PM PDT

Updated:Mar 12 2017 07:06PM PDT

(FOX 11) - Firefighters were battling a blaze Sunday evening inside a commercial building in Downtown Los Angeles.

The fire was reported at 1253 E. 8th Street, fire department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

