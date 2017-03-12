Both UCLA, USC make NCAA tournament

Posted:Mar 12 2017 03:57PM PDT

Updated:Mar 12 2017 03:58PM PDT

LOS ANGELES (FOX 11 / CNS) - Both major universities in Los Angeles got invites to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sunday.

UCLA won the third seed in the South Region, and will play Kent State in a first-round game Friday in Sacramento.

UCLA (29-4) was hot late in the season, and won all but one of its last 10 games. But the Bruins lost to Arizona in a semifinal round of the Pac-12 conference.

USC got the 11th seed and will open play in the NCAA men's basketball tournament Wednesday against Providence in Dayton, Ohio.

That "First Four'' game will be a rematch of the Trojans' 70-69 loss to the Friars in last year's tournament.

If the Trojans win, they will face Southern Methodist, the sixth-seeded team in the East Region, Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

USC (24-9) was among the last four teams selected for the 68-team tournament field announced Sunday.

Check out the full interactive bracket here.

