Travel ban may prevent SoCal boy's parents from coming to U.S. Local News Travel ban may prevent SoCal boy's parents from coming to U.S. A 5-year-old Southern California boy is asking President Donald Trump for help granting his mother and father a visa.

- A 5-year-old Southern California boy is asking President Donald Trump for help granting his mother and father a visa.

Tony Alsabaa, a U.S. citizen, left Damascus, Syria in August alone to seek medical treatment for a rare disease called Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, that leaves him with infections in his spine, pain in his bones and unable to walk without a back brace.

"I want my mom and dad with me," said Tony.

Alsabaa has not seen his parents in more than seven months. He lives with his aunt Fadaa Assaf in Santa Clarita.

"All of the nurses at the children's hospital would cry when I come with Tony because they see a baby without a mom or dad," said Fadaa Assaf.

In August, his mother was denied a visa for a second time during the Obama Administration. Now, with President Trump's new travel ban taking effect March 16, the family faces new uncertainty of being reunited.

The president's travel ban was signed Monday and imposes a 90-day-ban on issuances of new visas for citizens from six Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Syria.

Alsabaa, who is Christian, now hopes for his mom to be granted a valid visa before March 16 or a waiver that can be decided on a case by case basis.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.