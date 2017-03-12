3 killed in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Commerce

- Three people were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Commerce, which may have been triggered by a wrong way motorist.

The crash occurred at 5:20 a.m. on the northbound freeway, south of Slauson Avenue, said California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene at 5:22 a.m. reported that all three people died at the location and there were no transports, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

A SigAlert was issued at 5:36 a.m., for an unknown duration, closing the northbound freeway at Slauson Avenue and diverting traffic at Paramount Boulevard, Nicholson said.

A dark-colored Mini Cooper may have been driving southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic, striking a van, killing two people inside that vehicle -- as well as the motorist driving the Mini Cooper, according to sources at the scene.

