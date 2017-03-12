3 killed in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Commerce

Posted:Mar 12 2017 10:34AM PDT

Updated:Mar 12 2017 11:00AM PDT

COMMERCE (FOX 11/ CNS) - Three people were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Commerce, which may have been triggered by a wrong way motorist.

The crash occurred at 5:20 a.m. on the northbound freeway, south of Slauson Avenue, said California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene at 5:22 a.m. reported that all three people died at the location and there were no transports, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

A SigAlert was issued at 5:36 a.m., for an unknown duration, closing the northbound freeway at Slauson Avenue and diverting traffic at Paramount Boulevard, Nicholson said.

A dark-colored Mini Cooper may have been driving southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic, striking a van, killing two people inside that vehicle -- as well as the motorist driving the Mini Cooper, according to sources at the scene.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories