Crews knock down 3-acre brush fire in Sherman Oaks Local News Crews battling 3-acre brush fire in Sherman Oaks A brush fire consumed about three acres of medium to heavy, green brush in a Sherman Oaks neighborhood Saturday, authorities said, before being knocked down after about 90 minutes with no injuries reported.

It was reported about 3:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Coy Drive, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Despite the fire's slow movement, additional fire engines were requested, including two from Los Angeles County, Stewart said.

Significant smoke was visible across the valley, she said.

