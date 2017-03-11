2 killed in multi-car crash on 605 Freeway in Cerritos

CERRITOS, Calif. (FOX 11/ CNS) - Two people were killed and two others were injured Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Cerritos.
The crash occurred just after 1:10 a.m. on the northbound freeway at the Artesia (91) Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.
Paramedics rushed at least two people to an area hospital, according to a county fire department dispatcher. Their conditions were not known.
A SigAlert issued at 1:53 a.m., closing the 605 in both directions and diverting traffic to the eastbound and westbound lanes of the 91, was canceled at 9:31 a.m., Nicholson said.
