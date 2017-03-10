Homicide suspect arrested after standoff on roof in Inglewood

By: Matt Johnson

Posted:Mar 10 2017 03:29PM PST

Updated:Mar 10 2017 06:09PM PST

(CNS/FOX 11) - One person was killed and another injured on Friday in Inglewood, and a suspect who scampered onto a neighborhood rooftop was taken into custody after a short standoff with police.

Homicide detectives say a man and wife were attacked by their daughter's ex-husband.

 

VIDEO:


Police and firefighters initially responded about 12:50 p.m. to the 3700 block of 106th Street on a report of an assault and pronounced one person dead at the scene and took another to a hospital, a fire department dispatcher said.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man and woman were physically attacked.

Nearby Morningside High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution while a search for a suspect was conducted.

After the attack the shirtless suspect barricaded himself and on the roof of a home. He eventually came down from the roof and was arrested.

Investigators have not released any names or a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.
 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories