Homicide suspect arrested after standoff on roof in Inglewood Local News Man taken into custody after standoff on roof in Inglewood One person was killed and another injured on Friday in Inglewood, and a suspect who scampered onto a neighborhood rooftop was taken into custody after a short standoff with police.

Homicide detectives say a man and wife were attacked by their daughter's ex-husband.

VIDEO:



Police and firefighters initially responded about 12:50 p.m. to the 3700 block of 106th Street on a report of an assault and pronounced one person dead at the scene and took another to a hospital, a fire department dispatcher said.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man and woman were physically attacked.

Nearby Morningside High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution while a search for a suspect was conducted.

After the attack the shirtless suspect barricaded himself and on the roof of a home. He eventually came down from the roof and was arrested.

Investigators have not released any names or a motive for the attack.

