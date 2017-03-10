Homicide suspect arrested after standoff on roof in Inglewood

(CNS/FOX 11) - One person was killed and another injured on Friday in Inglewood, and a suspect who scampered onto a neighborhood rooftop was taken into custody after a short standoff with police.
Homicide detectives say a man and wife were attacked by their daughter's ex-husband.
VIDEO:
Police and firefighters initially responded about 12:50 p.m. to the 3700 block of 106th Street on a report of an assault and pronounced one person dead at the scene and took another to a hospital, a fire department dispatcher said.
When police arrived, they discovered that a man and woman were physically attacked.
Nearby Morningside High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution while a search for a suspect was conducted.
After the attack the shirtless suspect barricaded himself and on the roof of a home. He eventually came down from the roof and was arrested.
Investigators have not released any names or a motive for the attack.
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.