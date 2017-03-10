Studio City sinkhole and smell are work in progress for crews Local News Studio City sinkhole and smell are work in progress for crews The giant sinkhole that opened up on Laurel Canyon Blvd in Studio City last month is causing more than traffic problems for residents.

People who live in the area are complaining about the stink coming from the sinkhole.

The sinkhole opened over a sewer line which crews are now working to reinforce at Laurel Canyon Blvd and Woodbridge St.

Crews are working 12-hour days to complete the work as quickly as possible, but still, officials don't expect construction to be finished until at least the end of the month.

One lane of traffic in both directions will remain open on Laurel Canyon Blvd during repairs, although occasional closures may occur. Woodbridge Street remains closed on both sides of Laurel Canyon.