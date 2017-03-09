Notorious B.I.G.'s murder in LA remains unsolved 20 years later Local News Notorious B.I.G.'s murder in LA remains unsolved 20 years later The Notorious B.I.G. was a larger than life rapper whose life was abruptly cut short at the age of 24 in a drive-by shooting outside the Petersen Automotive Museum. The case remains unsolved.

His mother, 64-year-old Voletta Wallace, spoke exclusively to the Daily Mail questioning why her son's killer remains at large. She placed blame on the Los Angeles Police Department stating, "I have a very good idea who murdered Christopher, and I genuinely believe that the LAPD knows exactly who did too."

"Could it be solved when people decide to come forward? I think it could have a fresh effort," said retired LAPD officer Sergio Robleto.

He was hired by the family to investigate the case 12 years ago. Robleto said there are several reasons why the case remains unsolved.

"I think there were times when it has been bungled, and there were times when they made some effort and there has been times when they've been frustrated with some of the realities, so it's a combination of issues," Robleto said.

Wallace said she doesn't know why the LAPD has not moved forward with the case saying, "It seems to me that it's one giant conspiracy, and someone is being protected somewhere down the line."

FOX 11 asked Robleto to give us his thoughts about the conspiracy theories involving the killer, including reports that rapper Suge Knight ordered the hit on Biggie as part of an East Coast-West Coast rap music rivalry. Knight denies any involvement.

"If you believe that, you can understand how difficult it is to find a hit man and to find the reasons for the hit man," Robleto said.

But as long as those involved stay silent, Robleto believes Biggie's family will not get the peace they deserve.

"There is somebody out there that knows who did it, and there is somebody out there with evidence of who did it. That evidence will give this mother a chance to rest."

