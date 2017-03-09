Four arrested in Sun Valley after pursuit crash, standoff Local News Four arrested in Sun Valley after pursuit crash, standoff Four people were arrested Thursday morning at the end of a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Sun Valley, authorities said.

Officers began chasing the vehicle about 3:20 a.m. on the Glendale (2) Freeway at San Fernando Road for speeding, said California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi. The chase entered the Ventura (134) Freeway and the Hollywood (170) Freeway before the driver exited at Roscoe Boulevard, he said.

The driver crashed the car on Roscoe Boulevard and Webb Avenue, according to Polizzi. The driver crashed into several parked cars, damaging them, according to reports from the scene.

Two of the people in the vehicle were arrested after the crash, and two other people were taken into custody after a search of the area.

Area residents were advised to lock their doors and at least one person reported that the suspects tried to enter her home, FOX11 reported.

