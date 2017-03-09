CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Child predator tries to lure 6-year old into men's restroom Local News CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Child predator tries to lure 6-year old into men's restroom The search is on this morning for a man who tried to lure a small child into a restroom in Riverside - and it was all captured on store security video.

- The search is on this morning for a man who tried to lure a small child into a restroom in Riverside - and it was all captured on store security video.

It happened, last month, at the Food 4 Less on Chicago Avenue.

Riverside Police say a man attempted to lure a six-year old girl into the men's room by telling her he would give her a treat.

The suspect is seen in the video, he's a white man, between 60 and 70-years old - Five feet ten, 200-pounds.

If you recognize him, call the police in Riverside at (951) 354-2007.

