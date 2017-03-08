Teen's family files lawsuit against off-duty LAPD officer involved in scuffle Local News Teen's family files lawsuit against off-duty LAPD officer involved in scuffle The parents of a 13-year-old boy involved in an altercation with an off-duty Los Angeles police officer in Anaheim last month have filed a lawsuit against the officer.

Alma Jimenez and John Dorscht filed the suit last week in Orange Orange Superior Court, saying their son was brutally attacked during the Feb. 21 altercation with Kevin Ferguson, 33.

FOX 11's Ed Laskos reports.

