Teen's family files lawsuit against off-duty LAPD officer involved in scuffle

Posted:Mar 08 2017 10:30PM PST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 10:57PM PST

(FOX 11) - The parents of a 13-year-old boy involved in an altercation with an off-duty Los Angeles police officer in Anaheim last month have filed a lawsuit against the officer. 

Alma Jimenez and John Dorscht filed the suit last week in Orange Orange Superior Court, saying their son was brutally attacked during the Feb. 21 altercation with Kevin Ferguson, 33.

FOX 11's Ed Laskos reports.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories