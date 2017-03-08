Carjacker, kidnapper wounded by police after pursuit crash Local News Carjacker, kidnapper wounded by police after pursuit crash A suspected carjacker and kidnapper was wounded by police gunfire after he led police on a chase that ended in a crash in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles where his alleged female victim was rescued by police, authorities said today.

The suspect and the victim, who suffered multiple stab wounds, were taken to hospitals for treatment and their conditions were not immediately reported.

Around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Southeast Division spotted a vehicle wanted in a carjacking investigation involving a possible kidnap victim and launched a pursuit, said LAPD Officer Irma Mota.

About 20 minutes later, the Dodge pickup truck the man was driving crashed in the area of Broadway and 140th Street.

A female victim with stab wounds ran out of the truck and fled toward police as the suspect got out of the vehicle, news media outlets reported.

The officer-involved shooting occurred at the end of the chase but Mota did not say what prompted officers to shoot.

No officers or civilians were hurt in the incident, Mota said.

