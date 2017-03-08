VIDEO: Three men burglarize Laguna Hills restaurant Local News VIDEO: Three men burglarize Laguna Hills restaurant The search is on for three burglary suspects who smashed their way into a Laguna Hills restaurant. The break-in was captured on security cameras.

- The search is on for three burglary suspects who smashed their way into a Laguna Hills restaurant. The break-in was captured on security cameras.

The Flame Broiler restaurant located at 22900 block of Molten Parkway was broken into around 2:00am early Wednesday morning. The manager was alerted when his security cameras that were recently installed went off as three suspects broke through the front window and began rummaging through the restaurant.

The burglars grabbed a safe which was estimated to have approximately $6000 dollars inside. The three men are still at large.

If you have any information, please contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7042.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.