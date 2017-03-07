Building facade collapses at busy strip mall in Carson Local News Building facade collapses at busy strip mall in Carson Plumbers narrowly escape a partial building collapse in Carson.



It happened Tuesday afternoon at a shopping center located on the 600 block of East University Drive in Carson, located a block away from the California State Dominguez Hills University campus.









Security video from the shop next door shows two men running from the area before part of the wall and ceiling came crashing down.



Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department told FOX 11 staff that no one was trapped after the incident.



The manager of the shop where it happened said the shop had suffered water damage from recent Winter storms.



"We heard the rumbling from inside the store and then all of a sudden there was a loud crash," said Ashley Goodman, Fashion Trend store manager, "We saw the debris come down and those guys jumped over and managed to escape. It was pretty terrifying".



Officials with the Los Angeles Department of Building Safety have been called to look into the safety of the rest of the building.



The Fashion Trend shop is closed indefinitely.

