Police need the public's help tracking down three men suspected of killing Placentia man

Posted:Mar 07 2017 05:46PM PST

Updated:Mar 07 2017 05:57PM PST

(FOX 11) -

Placentia Police Department released this home security video of three men suspected of killing 35-year-old Robert Rios on January 19, 2017 at 11:40 p.m.


Detectives hope by releasing the video, someone will recognize the men and help bring them to justice.

You can stay anonymous.

Please call (714) 993-8187.

