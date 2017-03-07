Police need the public's help tracking down three men suspected of killing Placentia man Local News Police need the public's help in tracking down three men suspected of killing Placentia man Placentia Police Department released this home security video of three men suspected of killing 35-year-old Robert Rios on January 19, 2017 at 11:40 p.m.

Placentia Police Department released this home security video of three men suspected of killing 35-year-old Robert Rios on January 19, 2017 at 11:40 p.m.





Detectives hope by releasing the video, someone will recognize the men and help bring them to justice.

You can stay anonymous.

Please call (714) 993-8187.

