Police need the public's help tracking down three men suspected of killing Placentia man

Placentia Police Department released this home security video of three men suspected of killing 35-year-old Robert Rios on January 19, 2017 at 11:40 p.m.
Detectives hope by releasing the video, someone will recognize the men and help bring them to justice.
You can stay anonymous.
Please call (714) 993-8187.
