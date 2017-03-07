$20,000 reward offered for missing Marina Del Rey cat Local News $20,000 reward offered for missing Marina Del Rey cat If your cat or dog went missing, how much money would you be willing to pay to get it back? In Marina Del Rey, posted banners have been popping up in the area offering a $20,000 dollar reward for a missing cat.

Understandably, it has every one here talking.

The cat named ‘Bentley’ is 12-pounds with brown with black spots and declawed.

Bentley means a lot to one person. He went missing on February 26th from the 13,900 block of Marquesas Way in Marina Del Rey.

Since it disappeared, the owner has had search and rescue teams & blood hounds searching the area. Some residents speculate the cat may be a rare breed and that is why there's a $20,000 reward for a cat.

Then again...maybe there's another reason.

