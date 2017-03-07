Local California Pizza Kitchen restaurants help raise donations for fallen police officer

Want to enjoy some pizza while donating a portion of your check to a fallen local police officer’s fund? California Pizza Kitchen is hosting a three-day fundraiser for fallen Whittier Officer Keith Boyer throughout the day on March 6th, 7th, and 8th.

CPK locations featured in the flyer (see graphic) will donate 20% of the total check to the Whittier Police Officers Association to help the family of Officer Boyer.

20% of ur check will be given in support of fallen @whittierpd Officer Keith Boyer- any California Pizza Kitchen in SoCal #LASD #OfficerDown pic.twitter.com/ZPxrH8MQsg — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) March 2, 2017

To print the flyer, click on the picture flyer in this story - then right-click to print. Please bring the flyer to one of the CPK locations listed to donate a portion of your check to officer Boyer's fund.

Officer Keith Boyer, 53, was killed in a gun battle after responding to a report of a traffic collision near Colima Road and Mar Vista Street in Whittier shortly after 8 a.m. on February 20th.

A known gang member allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired at Boyer as well as Officer Patrick Hazell, who was shot in the abdomen but survived.

Boyer was the first Whittier officer killed in the line of duty in about 37 years.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.