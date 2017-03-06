Woman injured in Silver Lake officer-involved shooting Local News Woman injured in Silver Lake officer-involved shooting A 46-year-old woman is undergoing surgery after police shot her Monday outside her home in the 1300 block of Edgecliffe Drive in Silver Lake.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers got a call of a combative woman inside her home, but when they tried to contact her she didn’t respond.

“That woman came out of a residence with a rifle in hand and the officers used less lethal beanbags in an attempt to detain her,” LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

When less lethal force didn’t work, investigators said responding officers shot the woman, who was then taken to the hospital.

Detectives expected Monday afternoon’s investigation to last through the night and into the early morning hours Tuesday.

“Eventually they’ll talk to any witnesses that would be available and they will any body camera or digital car video that will be available as well,” Ramirez said.

Neighbors reported hearing about five gunshots from the home. The incident started at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

“The police told me there was a woman who had mental health trouble who had a gun,” neighbor David Beaulieu said.

Police wouldn’t confirm to reporters if the woman was suffering from any mental health episodes at the time of the shooting.

Neighbors said this is a usually quiet area and they don’t normally see police activity.

“It’s not typical for Silverlake,” Beaulieu said. “We have helicopters overhead often but we’ve never had a yellow tagline.”

“It’s uncommon in the neighborhood it’s a very quiet neighborhood and people just go to school and go to work,” Gerard Butler added.

Residents who lived near the shooting were kept out of their homes for several hours until officers escorted them back in.

