Hollywood Boulevard's original 'Superman' returns after attack, robbery Local News Hollywood Boulevard's original 'Superman' returns after attack, robbery The original Superman of Hollywood has returned to his post after almost a year.

- The original Superman of Hollywood has returned to his post after almost a year.

Christopher Dennis has been making money taking photos with tourists on Hollywood Boulevard for 25 years. Last year he stopped after he was violently attacked, beaten and robbed.

Dennis says his attackers stole his only Superman suit and burned it. Shortly after the attack, Dennis turned to drugs and wound up homeless.

"I felt I was in a downward spiral and that I was going to die on the streets," said Dennis.

Recently after raising money on a crowd-funding website, Dennis checked himself into rehab.

"It feels amazing that people came and jumped to my aid," said Dennis.

On Monday, he returned to Hollywood in a new custom superhero suit and plans to document his journey back in a web-based show called "The Hollywood Superman."

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.